Stunner Breakup Song On The Cards

Embattled musician Desmond “Stunner” Chideme will soon be releasing a breakup song inspired by his fallout with estranged partner Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Stunner, who is currently facing allegations of domestic violence leveled by Tafirenyika, posted a teaser of the song on social media expressing that he is desperate for an unconditional partner.

The snippet, which starts off with urban groover Trevor Dongo singing some melodies, Stunner lays a rap verse addressing his arrest while also taking a swipe at controversial cleric Passion Java.

Taking to the witness stand last week, Tafirenyika told the court that Stunner physically assaulted her for about 30 minutes after she refused to hand him her phone.

“We attended his show on April 10 and, at a certain time, I stood up and went to the bathroom, and that was the second time I was going to the bathroom. He followed me and dragged me out of the bathroom and took me to the room and from there he took me to the parking lot and then demanded my phone in the parking lot. After I refused, he beat me up.”

Stunner is denying these allegations.

Meanwhile, this will be the rapper’s third breakup offering after Wadarireiko from 2013 when his then partner, Pokello Nare dumped him for a Ghanaian man, and Ndoenda from his fallout with Olinda Chapel.