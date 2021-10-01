Stunner Apologises For Viral Video

Popular musician, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme has apologized for the words he uttered in a video currently making waves on social media.

Stunner yesterday left the nation cherry-eyed with a video he captured his act of kindness giving an elderly female vendor a US$20 note which was worth her stock.

In the video, Stunner rebukes youths for developing begging syndrome while the elderly strive to make ends meet. However, after some revelations, Stunner had to swallow his words saying;

“My apologies I would like to take back some of my words from my previous video with Gogo. In the picture that is gogo’s son before abatwa cancer, he used to take his mom , be everywhere and take care of her but now he is bed ridden ne cancer. I spoke with him and is now finding things difficult ne mhuri. Ndadzidza Mwari anokuisa panzvimbo yaanoda kuti uite zvaanoda . Thank you lord for using me this week. If you have or willing to help like I have just delivered to her some money and all again you can DM me.”

