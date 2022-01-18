Pokugara’s Malicious Damage To Property Trial Postponed

Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko has postponed the trial of Pokugara Properties employees and their alleged accomplices who are facing charges of malicious damage to property, to next month due to the non-availability of State prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga.

Macharaga was said to be attending a tribunal leaving Magistrate Mateko with no choice but to postpone the matter to February 3, 2021.

It is the state’s case, sometime between July 2018 and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Hosiah Chisango, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi destroyed a show house constructed by Harare business George Katsimberis without a court order.

The accused allegedly acted in common purpose and demolished Katsimberis’ Show house which had an approved plan without advising the complainant.

Meanwhile, Pokugara and Van Blerk are also facing perjury charges after deposing an affidavit to the effect that Katsimberis did not have approved architectural plans for the construction of a show house in question.

They have since filed for exception to the charges and the matter has been deferred to the 25th of January 2022 for ruling.

Katsimberis has since submitted evidence in form of an affidavit from City of Harare confirming authenticity of the stamp and signature appended on the plans.