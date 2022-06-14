Police Records Statement From Journalist Threatened By Kazembe

Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole appeared at Bindura Police Law and Order Section on 13 June 2022 for the recording of his statement following an initial report he filed in Mvurwi after he reportedly received threats over a story he wrote.

On 7 June 2022 Sithole filed a report with the police following alleged threats and harassment by Isheanesu Dzimbiti (aka Chief Saunyama), over a story he wrote on alleged corruption in Minister of Home Affairs Honourable Kazembe Kazembe’s Mazowe West constituency.

Following his initial report, the matter was then transferred to Bindura on 8 June 2022 and investigations are currently underway.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has urged the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its course.

“The police should thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the law takes its course as part of efforts towards ending impunity for crimes against journalists,” said MISA in a statement.

The organisation further urged those aggrieved by stories written by journalists to approach the Zimbabwe Media Commission or Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe for redress.