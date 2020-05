Yesteryears’ airwave bangers and urban groove pioneers Roki, Tererai Mugwadi, Sniper Storm, Alexio Kawara and Trevor Dongo are set to hit the screens once more during the NashTV Lockdown Livestream tonight.

Versatile crooner Andy Muridzo is also set to feature on the lineup.

The show will be airing on ZBC TV and NashTv online platform from 2130 to 2330.