Young Zimbabweans Turn to Betting Amidst Rising Cost of Living and Unemployment

In the face of an economic crisis, impoverished and desperate Zimbabweans are finding solace in the crowded betting halls of Harare, placing minimal stakes, sometimes as low as US$1 on international soccer matches and international horse and dog races.

They harbour fervent hopes of attaining quick returns on their modest investments.

With a significant portion of the population affected by job cuts and soaring inflation, many have sought to adapt to the cash crisis, and the only seemingly viable option is the proliferation of sports betting establishments.

These betting houses have become popular hangouts for various societal classes, ranging from the middle class to the poverty-stricken. In pursuit of a turnaround in fortunes, many have sought new homes away from their residences.

Mushrooming in and around the Harare Central Business District and across the country, betting halls now occupy every corner in major towns and cities.

During an interview at one of these betting halls, Zimseen spoke with Tinashe Marira, a 28-year-old unemployed individual who fell victim to the job cuts. He had aspired to sustain his lavish lifestyle, and the betting shop appeared to be the only means to achieve that.

Marira now spends his days engrossed in gambling on soccer matches, depending on sporadic winnings to support his family and elderly parents.

Marira recently declared that permanent employment would be a distant possibility as he ventures further into the risky terrain of gambling. He firmly believes that gambling is now his full-time occupation, and he has no immediate plans to seek formal employment again.

“This pays better than any job I could ever find,” Marira affirmed while intently following a match on which he had placed his bet. By the looks of things, he was on track to reap substantial rewards.

Both the young and the elderly unemployed regard gambling as a means of making money.

“It offers relief to many unemployed individuals who roam the streets,” stated Roger Tekwa, a 46-year-old regular patron of another betting shop.

Zimbabwe already faces a daunting unemployment rate, estimated to be over 85 per cent, which further escalated over the past year with the closure of hundreds of companies.

The country’s economic crisis has deepened in recent months as the local currency continues to tumble.

Once bustling industrial zones now feature silent factories. Job seekers, enduring the scorching heat on foot, are turned away.

Railroad tracks that once facilitated the transportation of raw materials and supplies are now overgrown with weeds, sometimes serving as clandestine meeting spots for commercial sex workers and their customers.

The unemployed flock to Harare in search of employment opportunities to earn money, with many resorting to selling vegetables, mobile phone airtime, or any merchandise they believe will generate a few dollars to ensure survival.

“At the betting shops, gambling is undertaken with a sense of seriousness intertwined with sad desperation,” revealed an anonymous bookmaker and manager at a downtown establishment that offers slot machines and a range of sporting events to bet on, including televised horse and dog races and European soccer matches.

Inside the establishment, a group of young men is deeply engrossed in an English league soccer match. The sombre mood is occasionally interrupted by boisterous cheers from youth celebrating a goal.

“For these individuals, betting is not merely a source of amusement; it represents a desperate quest for money to cover household expenses,” explained Ndlovu, a bookmaker.

He added that many gamblers attempt to play it safe by placing $1 bets on multiple games to maximize their chances of winning. Their fear of losing is palpable, and some leave the establishment disheartened after experiencing a run of bad luck.

“After a few losses, they disappear for a while,” Ndlovu noted.

Others are impulsive, gambling away all their cash and resorting to begging for money to make their way home.

A daring gambler, feeling fortunate following a previous win on a virtual roulette game, wagered $3,000 of his company’s wages and lost it all. Subsequently, he was arrested and is now serving a prison term, as shared by Ndlovu.

“The thrill of the possibility of achieving their lifelong dreams pushes them to take reckless chances,” he remarked.

Young men like Marira assert their confidence in betting on top-flight English soccer matches, which enjoy popularity in Zimbabwe due to their familiarity with the teams and players’ performance.

“You almost always get something from soccer. We know the game,” Marira confidently declared.

Meanwhile, older bettors adhere to what they believe they know best: horse racing, which has a long-standing tradition in Southern Africa.

This trend, however, comes with profound implications. Gambling, for decades, has been known to lead to addiction, which may cause lifetime challenges for those who fail to control their urges.

“One of the dangers of sports betting is addiction, the excitement that comes with betting can lead to obsessive betting activities that can affect you finically and psychologically. Betting can also lead people into debt whereby they borrow to gratify their addiction,” said Nyasha Manyika, who has been gambling for years.

“There is an emotional attachment to betting where one places large sums of money and a loss can lead to stress and mood swings because of that attachment. It even affects relationships be it for married people or friendships due to conflicts that arise. In the worst scenario is when one sells assets to just to fulfil the need to bet,” he added.

He notes that self-regulation is key in sports betting. “By this, I mean that one should not be controlled by emotions related to betting. There is a need to limit by either placing bets at least once a week and these bets should not involve large sums of money. I control myself by limiting my bets to once a week and surprisingly I place at a maximum of $3.”

As the economy continues to plummet, the number of punters is unlikely to dwindle anytime soon. Many hold onto the hope that their problems will miraculously disappear, echoing the words of Zim dancehall artist Winky D.

“Gamblers all have their secret winning formulas, although these formulas seldom prove successful. A true punter never gives up, even when sinking deeper into debt. When one has reached rock bottom, they are prepared to do anything to win, even to cheat,” wrote renowned match-fixing expert Raj Wilson Perumal in his book “Kelong Kings,” as he delved into the world of sports betting.

