Seh Calaz Rides On Winky D

As if launching his latest album a day after Winky D was not enough, Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz has continued on his offensive path of manipulating the former’s progressions to his advantage.

As Winky D launched the much-anticipated Njema on new year’s eve Seh Calaz decided to launch his latest album Bholato Bholato on new year’s day which really worked to his advantage wrecking a lot of attention towards his offering as music lovers looked to compare the two albums.

On his album launch, the Gombwe singer rocked a red and white striped jersey commonly used by prison inmates, and quickly went viral on social media as a key highlight of the launch – the outfit complimented his album theme Njema a Shona name for chains.

In a move to extend Bholato Bholato-Njema conversation – which would automatically translate into more mileage in his favor – Calaz released his own photo donning the prison garb with caption Juzi Nderangu (the jersey is mine). According to his game plan, the photo did spark some talk on social media.

This is almost similar to the template where Seh Calaz clashed with Soul Jah Love in 2018 when the duo launched separate albums Ndakatumwa and Naka Dhula Dhaka respectively on the same night.

Meanwhile, on his latest offering Seh Calaz collaborated with Winky D’s soundalike Spucky B on a song called Cheuka Cheuka.