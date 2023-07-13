The Crucial Role of Media in Zimbabwean Elections: Amplifying Positive Issues for National Progress

In the heart of every democratic process lies the fundamental role of the media, acting as a conduit for information, promoting transparency, and shaping public opinion.

In Zimbabwe, the media has the power to be a transformative force during elections, amplifying positive issues and fostering peace and reconciliation.

Speaking during the recently held Media Indaba held in Mutare, Emilia Bundo from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) aptly stated, “The media has a very important role to play in information dissemination; it is a platform for campaigns to flight adverts.”

Informing and Educating the Electorate:

Bundo emphasized that the media plays a vital role in informing and educating the electorate about the candidates, their policies, and the democratic process itself.

Through unbiased reporting, well-researched articles, and balanced analysis, the media can provide citizens with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions. By actively engaging with the issues that matter most to the nation, the media can empower voters and encourage their active participation in the electoral process.

Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi called on the media to report accurately, which in turn gives confidence to the electorate.

Amplifying Positive Issues: In a society often burdened by political polarization, the media has the opportunity to break this cycle by focusing on positive issues. By dedicating airtime, column inches, and digital platforms to highlight policies, initiatives, and success stories that have the potential to uplift Zimbabwe, the media can foster a sense of hope and optimism among citizens. By shifting the narrative towards constructive dialogue, the media can create an environment conducive to national progress.

Promoting Reconciliation and Peace:

ZESN emphasizes that the media should not only serve as a platform for information but also as a space for reconciliation. During elections, tensions can run high, and divisions may deepen.

However, responsible journalism can play a significant role in bridging these divides. Conflict-sensitive journalism and peace journalism are approaches that prioritize peacebuilding and conflict resolution. By encouraging dialogue between contestants, providing platforms for differing viewpoints, and actively seeking out stories of cooperation and unity, the media can contribute to healing the nation’s wounds and reducing polarization.

Countering Hate Speech and False Narratives:

In their position paper on the role of the media in elections, ZESN rightly emphasizes the importance of the media in countering hate speech. Hate speech has the potential to incite violence, sow division, and undermine the democratic process. The media must act as a gatekeeper, carefully scrutinizing and fact-checking information before disseminating it to the public.

By adhering to professional standards and ethical practices, the media can mitigate the spread of false narratives and ensure that accurate and responsible reporting prevails.

The media has a profound influence on elections and the overall democratic health of a nation. In Zimbabwe, the media can serve as a catalyst for positive change, amplifying positive issues, promoting reconciliation, and countering hate speech. By embracing conflict-sensitive journalism and peace journalism, the media can foster a sense of unity, create platforms for dialogue, and contribute to a peaceful electoral process.

As Bundo rightly asserts, “The media should save as a space for reconciliation and creating a dialogue between contestants to reduce polarization and increase peacebuilding.” It is incumbent upon the media to embrace this responsibility and utilize its power for the betterment of Zimbabwe’s democratic future.

Therefore, it is crucial for the media to uphold professional standards of journalism and adhere to the electoral law and media regulations that guide election-related content.

The government should also ensure media freedom, impartiality, and inclusivity. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) should operationalise its Media Monitoring Committee to regulate media coverage during the electoral period and enforce compliance mechanisms. The media should also be mindful of its role as the fourth estate and act as a watchdog of democracy and accountability.

