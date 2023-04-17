WERDIT Celebrates Independence, Focuses on Participatory Development

Wedza Residents Development Initiative Trust (WERDIT) has joined the nation in celebrating Zimbabwe’s 43rd Independence Anniversary, paying tribute to the fallen and living heroes and heroines who fought for an independent Zimbabwe.

In a statement released on the occasion, WERDIT reiterated its commitment to peace, tolerance, and equality.

“As we commemorate Independence Day, WERDIT reiterates its commitment to peace, tolerance and equality. The colonial era was characterized by the economic, social and political domination of bonafide Zimbabweans by the white minority. Chief among the grievances for Zimbabweans against the settler colonial rule was land which was predominantly owned by the white.

“Socially the blacks were second class citizens in accessing the basic services whilst all their fundamental rights and freedoms were suppressed. The political and civic rights including the right to vote were equally suppressed and only the white minority enjoyed these without impunity. The Independence as ushered in on the 18th of April brought the majority rule as Zimbabweans started to access equal opportunities in all the sectors,” read the statement

The Trust added “As we continue to cherish the gains of our independence WERDIT vows to continue on it’s path to ensure the residents remain at the centre of decision making processes in the district. We firmly believe that all residents regardless of their background and persuasion should meaningfully participate in decision making and development in the district.”

WERDIT has successfully fostered collaboration between residents and key government offices on critical issues concerning communities and has facilitated citizen participation in budget consultative meetings, previously characterized by apathy, and conducted civic education on devolution and National Development Strategy 1 with the relevant government departments and ward councilors.

