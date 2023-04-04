Zanu PF Suspends Winning Candidate Over Illicit Beer

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, has disqualified Robert Nyemudzo, the winning candidate in the primary elections for Chipinge South, for owning an illicit beer manufacturing factory.

According to Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, Nyemudzo allegedly owns one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa and mutoriro (illicit ales) in Chipinge.

Mutsvangwa stated that the party will not accept a candidate who has a nefarious means of making a living, and incumbent Member of Parliament who came second in the primary elections will now be declared as the winner in Chipinge South.

“We tried to follow his paperwork, he (Ruwona) was from Matabeleland North and his credentials are not clear, the hierarchy was not in the picture of his paperwork and the system has flushed him out,”

Mutsvangwa said the party has ordered re-runs in two areas where reports of violence were said to have taken centre stage.

“In Harare, we are going to have re-runs in Churu and Mbare where we had some instances of violence, we are going to announce the dates of the re-runs tomorrow (today) We are going to do it as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jenfan Muswere, the Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister, has bounced back after losing the Makoni West ticket to Moses Ruwona in Manicaland province.

However, Mutsvangwa said paperwork regarding Ruwona’s transfer from Matabeleland North to Manicaland provinces was not clear, and the party has flushed him out of the system.

So far, the party has confirmed results of only five provinces, including Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, and Matabeleland North.

