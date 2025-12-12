ZANU-PF Vows To Rally Behind Tungwarara Despite National Nullification

ZANU PF’s Manicaland Province has reaffirmed its support for the co‑option of Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara into the party’s Central Committee defying a recent directive from National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha to reverse the move.

In a circular issued Thursday, Machacha declared the December 7 co‑option “nullified with immediate effect,” citing procedural breaches namely that a replacement should have come from the same administrative district as the outgoing member.

However, senior provincial officials say the province’s position remains unchanged.

“Our position has not changed,” a senior provincial executive member told this publication.

“Dr Tungwarara was endorsed by the Provincial Coordinating Committee and as Manicaland, we still regard him as our most capable and united choice. That remains our official stance.”

A second high‑ranking official described the national directive as premature.

“We respect the Commissariat, yes, but the province has the right to recommend someone who commands respect and support on the ground. Dr Tungwarara is that person. The people of Manicaland spoke, and we will not pretend otherwise.” he said

A third provincial leader called the commissariat’s decision a misunderstanding that needs dialogue.

He noted, “Manicaland is clear: Dr Tungwarara is still our preferred candidate. We believe this can be resolved internally without undermining the will of the province.”

The province is now expected to engage national leadership to resolve the impasse.

The showdown highlights growing tensions between ZANU PF’s provincial structures and central authorities over candidate selection and procedural adherence.

The story continues to develop as both sides prepare for dialogue.