Education Will Drive Zimbabwe’s Next Chapter: Minister Moyo

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo has said education remains central to the country’s social and economic transformation as the government works to improve school infrastructure and strengthen accountability in the sector.

Speaking at the 46th Independence Children’s Party in Maphisa, Moyo said Zimbabwe was committed to aligning education with national development goals so that learners could play a meaningful role in the country’s progress.

He said the annual children’s gathering was more than a celebration of independence describing it as an opportunity to renew the country’s commitment to its young people.

“Today, through the children’s party, we are not only celebrating Zimbabwe’s freedom and sovereignty, but also reaffirming our unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for our children, who are the true custodians of our nation’s legacy,” he said.

Minister Moyo told the children that they were not only future leaders but also active participants in Zimbabwe’s development today.

He urged them to take their role in nation-building seriously.

Quoting the late nationalist Joshua Nkomo, the minister said the future of the country rested with those who understood its history and valued peace.

He said holding the event in Maphisa, an area with historical and cultural importance was intended to help children develop a stronger sense of identity and heritage.

“This gathering is a celebration of our national unity, as defined by the Constitution, embracing the diversity of our indigenous languages and cultures,” he said.

A total of 500 child delegates from across Zimbabwe attended the event with equal representation of boys and girls from each of the country’s ten provinces.

“Before you, Your Excellency, are 500 child delegates from the 10 provinces, comprising 250 boys and 250 girls, with each of the provinces bringing in 50 delegates. This includes His Excellency, the Child President, representatives of the Junior Parliament, and Junior Councillors,” he said.

Mr Moyo added that host province Matabeleland South had brought an additional 2 000 child delegates from its seven districts.

“Amongst them are 500 other child delegates who will showcase mass displays tomorrow during the main Independence anniversary celebrations,” he said.

He also praised the country’s leadership for what he described as its commitment to child welfare and development saying it continued to inspire young people to aim high and contribute positively to Zimbabwe’s future.