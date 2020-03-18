ZIFA Suspends All Football Activities

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has with immediate effect suspended all football gatherings following the declaration of Coronavirus as a national disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement by Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela the football mother body will comply with the directive.

“ZIFA as a law-abiding institution will comply with government’s directive and the Executive Committee has resolved as follows: All football matches and gatherings are hereby suspended with immediate effect,” said Gwesela

He also said the association had dissolved the African Nations Championship and women’s Under 20 camp with immediate effect.

“The African Nations Championships (Chan) camp will be dissolved on Wednesday 18 March 2020. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also taken a decision to postpone the 2020 Cameron CHAN finals that had been set for April 4-25. Under 20 Women camp will also be called off on Wednesday, 18 March 2020.

“Our wish was for both teams to stay in camp longer and prepare adequately for the upcoming fixtures but the Executive Committee has taken this position in the interest of the safety & health of all stakeholders. We urge everyone to stay safe by adhering to World Health Organisation guidelines” he said

Meanwhile the Premier soccer League has also announced the postponement of the start of 2020 Premier Soccer league.

“The Premier Soccer League hereby announces the postponement of the start of the 2020 Premier Soccer League until further notice,” said Kudzai Bare, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer.

Zimbabwe is the latest African country to suspend sporting activities owing to coronavirus, following similar actions by Ghana, Morocco and South Africa