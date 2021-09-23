fbpx

Zimbabwe Women To Host Ireland Women For ODI Series

By Staff Reporter
Zimbabwe Bowler Tasmeen Granger celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of Tanzanian batter and captain FO Kibasu at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare for the ICC WOMENS QUALIFIER AFRICA 2019.

Zimbabwe Women will host Ireland Women for four One-Day International (ODI) matches in October as the two sides step up their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare.

The games are scheduled for 5, 7, 9 and 11 October at Harare Sports Club.

This will be the first official ODI series for Zimbabwe Women since they were granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April this year.

At the weekend, Zimbabwe Women won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier tournament, earning the ticket to proceed to the final global qualifying tournament for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup proper.

Attention now turns to 50-over cricket, with Zimbabwe Women already through to the global qualifying event for that format scheduled for November-December in Harare.

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 will decide the remaining three participants for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women are among the 10 teams participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 and the ODI series between the two sides is expected to boost their readiness for the global qualifying tournament.

ZIMBABWE WOMEN VS IRELAND WOMEN ODI SERIES SCHEDULE

MATCH DAY DATE START VENUE
1st ODI Tuesday 5 October 2021 0930 Harare Sports Club
2nd ODI Thursday 7 October 2021 0930 Harare Sports Club
3rd ODI Saturday 9 October 2021 0930 Harare Sports Club
4th ODI Monday 11 October 2021 0930 Harare Sports Club
