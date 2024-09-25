A Hat Trick of Brilliance: Marist Boys Secure Third Consecutive Title at Old Mutual Quiz

Marist Brothers Nyanga has once again claimed victory at the Old Mutual National High School Quiz, securing their third consecutive title in the 2024 edition held on September 20.

The quiz, which saw fierce competition from 30 provincial champions, concluded with Marist Brothers Nyanga demonstrating their academic prowess to clinch the win. Kuwadzana High 2 finished in second place, making a remarkable return to the finals for the first time since 2016, while Kutama College came in third.

This year’s competition started with 436 schools across Zimbabwe, with the top three schools from each province advancing to the finals. The event showcased the academic talent of high school students from across the country, with students impressing judges and audiences alike with their knowledge and quick thinking.

The schools that participated in the finals of the Old Mutual National High School Quiz were:

Harare Province: Zengeza High, St. Mary's Chitungwiza, Kuwadzana

Bulawayo Province: Northlea, St. Columbuz, Luveve

Midlands: Shungu, Anderson, Loreto

Mashonaland West: Sandringham High, Moleli, Kutama

Masvingo: Pamushana High, Zimuto, St. Antony

Manicaland: Marist Brothers Nyanga High, St. Dominic's, Hartzel

Mashonaland East: Goromonzi High, Daramombe, Rusunuguko

Mashonaland Central: Mazowe Boys High, St. Francis, Bradley

Matebeleland South: St. Mary's High, Mtshabezi, Miinda

Matebeleland North: Lulu High, Binga, Mosi oa Tunya

On the first day, students were engaged in educational activities that included a tour of Liberation City and a financial literacy training session through Old Mutual’s “On The Money” programme. The training aimed to foster creativity and provide insights into financial management and entrepreneurship.

The second day was dedicated to the highly anticipated quiz final, where Marist Brothers Nyanga dominated, securing their third win in as many years.

Speaking at the event, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Chief Customer and Operations Officer Mr Mashinya highlighted the company’s long-standing support for the competition.

“For a decade, Old Mutual has proudly supported the National High School Quiz, reaffirming our commitment to educational excellence and the empowerment of future leaders,” he said. “Each year, we hope this quiz reminds participants that knowledge is a powerful tool for bridging divides, inspiring change, and fostering a brighter future.”

Harare Provincial Education Director Mr. Mupunza, who represented Honourable Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, emphasized the importance of holistic learning.

“We have come to understand that learning is not only about going to school, sitting in a classroom, and writing exams. It is about much more than just that—and partners like Old Mutual understand that,” Mupunza said.

The Old Mutual High School Quiz remains a cornerstone in promoting academic excellence, teamwork, and community engagement among Zimbabwe’s youth.