4 Things to Do to Protect Employees and Customers in Your Gas Station

Owners of gas stations have a lot on their plate. They have to manage inventory, hire and train employees, and market their gas station. Their responsibilities don’t end there. Gas station owners are also responsible for ensuring their employees’ and customers’ safety.

From busy pumps to late-night shifts, gas stations can be high-risk environments if proper precautions aren’t taken.

A Maine paramedic who was attacked at Bangor gas station is a case in point. On one fine day this August, paramedic Oliver Mackenzie was preparing to pump gas into his ambulance. That’s when a man walked towards him and started attacking him with a knife, cutting his neck, face, and head.

Fortunately, someone from the convenience store came to help Mackenzie. The suspect, Justin Hill, was kept there until the police arrived.

Incidents like this highlight the importance of taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone at your gas station. That said, let’s explore some effective ways to do just that.

#1 Install Security Cameras

Nothing says “we’re serious about safety” like a network of security cameras. Don’t skimp on them. These cameras act as a deterrent to potential troublemakers. Most people think twice before committing a crime when they know they are being monitored.

Position the cameras strategically. They should cover key areas like the pumps, the convenience store, and the entrances.

Remember, visibility matters. A camera that’s easy to spot can be a powerful psychological deterrent. It can discourage theft or vandalism. Plus, it will record everything. The recorded footage can be a lifesaver if any incidents occur.

This April, a Fall River man was arrested after he allegedly vandalized gas pumps at a gas station in Tiverton. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the pumps were being attacked by the man. The footage helped police identify the vandal.

Your task doesn’t end with installing security cameras, however. Regularly check the cameras to ensure they’re functioning properly and whether the lenses are clean for clear visibility.

#2 Implement Safety Signage

Use signage to convey dangers and safety instructions. They will serve as friendly reminders guiding customers and employees through the space.

A clear “No Smoking” sign near pumps, for example, can help prevent dangerous situations.

Signs such as “Use Caution When Refueling” and “In Case of Emergency, Call 911” will make sure everyone knows how to act in critical moments.

Use visuals and graphics, as well. They will be particularly helpful for non-English speakers. Signs that illustrate safety procedures, like proper fueling techniques or emergency exit routes, make the rules more accessible to everyone.

Don’t place the signs just anywhere. Place them in an area from where they are clearly visible.

#3 Outfit Fire Extinguishers

Fires are far more common in gas stations than in retail stores.

Just last week, there was an explosion in a gas station in Cardiff, Idaho. Two people died, and two were critically injured. Such incidents occur almost every other day in gas stations.

A fire extinguisher is, therefore, a must. This handy device can be a lifesaver if an explosion takes place.

Aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF is effective in extinguishing fires involving flammable liquids. But steer clear of it.

This firefighting foam has become a subject of controversy due to the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. These compounds are notorious for causing cancer.

A former U.S. Navy firefighter, Michael Sloane, of Texas, developed testicular cancer after exposure to AFFF. His lawsuit reveals that he used the foam to put out petroleum fires on military bases nationwide.

Hundreds of firefighters have joined Sloane’s fight and filed AFFF lawsuits. Their suits allege that they developed cancers of various types, including kidney, testicular, prostate, and pancreatic.

Notable defendants in the lawsuit, TruLaw informs, include 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products, DuPont, The Chemours Company, and a dozen other manufacturers. Opt for fluorine-free foam instead. Those don’t contain any fluorinated compounds, yet they tackle flammable liquid fires effectively.

#4 Upgrade the Lighting

Darkness is the best friend of a criminal. Your gas station is more likely to be an attractive target for criminals if it isn’t well-lit.

Just recently, a driver was robbed at a Chevron gas station in Southwest Memphis at night. A little after 9:30 p.m., a robber tried carjacking at gunpoint. But they couldn’t since the driver pulled out their gun; the robber fled away.

Install bright, energy-efficient lighting in, around, and outside your establishment. It will make your employees and customers feel secure at night as well as deter crime.

LED lights are a great option because they’re long-lasting, cost-effective, and offer a crisp, clear glow that enhances visibility. Motion-sensor lights add an extra layer of security. Install them in less-trafficked areas. They will switch on when someone approaches, making it harder for anyone to go unnoticed.

In the end, protecting your employees and customers at your gas station boils down to creating a safe, welcoming environment where everyone feels secure. Every small step—whether it’s installing security cameras or upgrading lighting—can make a big difference.

Keep safety front and center; you’ll have happier customers, more confident employees, and a thriving business.

