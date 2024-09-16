Artificial Intelligence A Double-Edged Sword in Zimbabwe’s Democratic Evolution

As the world marks International Democracy Day, Zimbabwe finds itself at a pivotal moment, grappling with the promises and perils of artificial intelligence (AI) in its electoral processes. This year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence as a Tool for Good Governance,” offers a sobering reminder of the technological transformations that could either elevate or erode the country’s fragile democratic framework.

Zimbabwe, a nation that has long prided itself on its democratic aspirations, now stands at a crossroads. On one hand, AI presents an opportunity to improve electoral systems, enhancing voter registration through biometric methods and ensuring transparency in vote counting. According to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), AI holds the potential to significantly increase efficiency, detect electoral fraud through data analysis, and reduce human error​

However, the reality is far more complex. Both ZESN and the Election Resource Centre (ERC) have expressed concerns about the transparency of AI systems. In a country where electoral integrity has often been under scrutiny, the opacity of AI algorithms could exacerbate mistrust. Without proper oversight, there is a real risk that AI might be weaponized to manipulate voter data, entrench biases, and further marginalize already vulnerable communities​.

The recent harmonized elections underscored these concerns. Despite efforts to modernize, reports of repression, a shrinking civic space, and the politicization of government initiatives have cast a shadow over Zimbabwe’s democratic credentials. The ERC’s recent statement lamented the public’s dwindling confidence in independent commissions, warning that unchecked AI could accelerate the erosion of democratic norms​.

For AI to serve as a force for good in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes, two key principles must guide its integration: transparency and inclusivity. AI algorithms should be made publicly accessible, subjected to independent audits, and closely monitored to prevent their misuse. This is particularly vital in a nation with deep political divides, where even the perception of bias could ignite unrest​

Moreover, AI must not become a tool of exclusion. Marginalized groups, often left out of the digital revolution, risk being further disenfranchised if AI systems are not designed with inclusivity in mind. Zimbabwe’s electoral reforms must prioritize equitable access to information and voting rights, ensuring that AI serves all citizens, not just the privileged few​.

As Zimbabwe joins the world in commemorating International Democracy Day, it is time for sober reflection. AI’s potential to transform elections is undeniable, but so too are the risks it poses. For a nation still healing from the scars of contested elections, transparency, accountability, and vigilance must be the cornerstones of any technological advancement.

The question remains: Will AI be the savior of Zimbabwe’s democracy, or will it become yet another tool for repression?

