Outspoken Trade Unionist Dismissed Amid Controversy Over Education Sector

Outspoken trade unionist and Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure, has been summarily dismissed from his teaching post, sparking outrage and accusations of injustice.

Masaraure, who has been a vocal advocate for teachers’ rights and better working conditions, took to social media platform X on Tuesday to share the news of his dismissal.

“Today I received a summary dismissal from my teaching post. The letter dated 30 March was pregnant with lies, but because no one accorded me right to be heard they acted on falsehoods,” Masaraure posted.

“I have served government since May 2014 and they chose to just terminate my contract.”

The dismissal of Masaraure, a critical voice against the government’s handling of the education sector, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures.

Opposition politician, Gift Ostallos Siziba condemned the move, highlighting the broader implications for the country’s education system.

“It’s so heart-wrenching that we have a serious shortage of STEM teachers. Some of us are willing to serve under the difficult working conditions. The ruling elites choose to invest anything and everything to block us from teaching. They are punishing learners not me. We won’t allow it,” Siziba responded to Masaraure’s post.

Masaraure’s dismissal is seen by many as a targeted attack on a prominent critic of the government.

ARTUZ, under Masaraure’s leadership, has been a relentless advocate for improved salaries, better working conditions, and increased investment in rural schools, often clashing with government policies.

