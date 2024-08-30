Betting 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Online Betting

In the age of rapid change, watching sports has adopted a new trend that seems to be shaping a long-running reality for its fans. Online betting is revolutionizing today’s view of professional sport. Now, users may not only embrace the excitement of the match itself but also have financial gains through betting. In this article, we will go into detail of how anyone may start earning money via online betting and stay on the safe side at the same time.

Before we dive in, it is crucial to highlight the importance of choosing the right platform. There is a plethora of reputable websites and mobile apps, but meeting your own needs is key to long-lasting success.

As daunting as it may sound when you are just at the beginning of getting on a journey in the betting realm, it is vital to get familiar with the intricacies of the field if you do not want to end up broke. Choosing the right betting strategy is key to sustainable financial well-being.

Licensing and Regulation

Before placing any bets, make sure the sportsbook is licensed and regulated by a recognized authority. A licensed sportsbook must adhere to strict regulations and guidelines, ensuring fair play and protection for its users. Some reputable regulatory authorities include:

Making sure the sportsbook has a license and is properly regulated, which ensures both protection and fair play for its users. Here are some of the examples that are recognized internationally: US Gaming and Regulatory, UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC).

Odd Types:

Decimal Odds are the most popular odd format in the European market and tells you the total amount for each unit staked, as well as your initial stake. For instance, when betting $10 on odds of 2.50, your total payout is $25 ($10 x 2.50).

Fractional Odds are commonly used in the UK, allowing you to display the potential profit per unit staked. For example, if you bet $10 on 3/1 odds, the profit would be $30 ($10 x 3), without considering your original $10 stake for a total payout of $40.

American (Moneyline) Odds are widespread in the United States, showing you the exact amount of money that are necessary for you to win 100$ (they are called negative odds) or would be necessary for a $100 bet (i.e., positive odds). With that being said, -200 odds indicate that you would need to bet $200 to win $100 while +200 odds mean a $100 bet would win you $200.

Betting Strategies

When placing a bet, you should be aware of what kind of strategies are out there to either choose a particular one or combine several of them, depending on the odds, match, timing, budget, and offers provided by the platform.

Flat Betting

The gist of flat betting is to bet the same amount of money on each wager, no matter how confident you are in the outcome. This strategy lets you prevent any large losses while staying consistent in your betting.

Percentage Staking

This approach allows you to stake a percentage bankroll that is fixed. With the decrease or increase of your bankroll, the bet size adjusts respectively. This way, you can minimize the loss by preserving your bankroll.

Kelly Criterion

This advanced strategy calculates your bet size according to your perceived edge over the odds. It takes into account your bankroll, the probability of winning, and the odds offered by sportsbooks.

