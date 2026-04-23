Three Killed as Glass Pallet Collapses at Harare Factory

Three workers have died after a three-tonne pallet of glass panels collapsed on them while being offloaded from a truck in Harare’s Workington industrial area, police have said.

The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday along Coventry Road according to national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

“Three people died on the spot after being struck by a pallet of glass panels which they were offloading from a truck,” he said.

Police said eight workers were on the truck at the time of the accident. Five survived although one of them was injured and taken to hospital.

A crane operator, Question Muringwa suggested a breakdown in communication may have contributed to the tragedy.

“I was operating the crane, and I think there was a miscommunication. A safety belt was not secured where it should have been. By the time I heard the screams and tried to lift the crate, it was already too late.” he said

Survivors described scenes of panic as the heavy load fell.

“We were offloading glass panels from the truck when one of the crates slipped and crushed three of our colleagues. It was scary,” said Tanaka Chagonda.

Another worker, Aleck Muzozo said he narrowly escaped death.

“I was working exactly where the three men died, but I managed to duck and the crate only grazed my face. I thank God I survived, but I am not okay — one of the deceased is my brother.” he said

Phineas Hlanganisa described the aftermath as chaotic and traumatic.

“One moment we were working, and the next we heard screams. It was a terrible scene,” he said.

Emergency services from the City of Harare Fire Brigade attended the scene and assisted in recovering the bodies.