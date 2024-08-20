Chinese Embassy Supports Zimbabwean Youth Empowerment

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s youth empowerment initiatives. Speaking at the Teen Rescue Mission Handover Ceremony in Chitungwiza yesterday, Ambassador Zhou Ding praised the organization’s efforts in promoting youth employment, empowerment, and combating social ills.

By Abel Karowangoro

Ambassador Ding highlighted the Chinese Embassy’s “Hope Harbor” charitable initiatives aimed at supporting Zimbabwean youth. He commended the Teen Rescue Mission’s chicken project, which has positively impacted the local youth.

The ceremony saw the handover of 250 chicken layers to the Teen Rescue Mission, a gesture valued at thousands of dollars. The project is expected to benefit underprivileged children and provide them with life skills and income-generating opportunities.

Representing the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training, Acting Chief Director Elias Murinda welcomed the collaboration between the Chinese government and the Teen Rescue Mission. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in keeping youth occupied and focused on economic development.

Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training, Acting Chief Director Elias Murinda

Director of Teen Rescue Mission, Abraham Mutukwa, expressed gratitude for the donation, citing the long-standing China-Zimbabwe relations. Beneficiary Tinotenda Ashely Dembetembe shared how the organization had helped her develop life skills and avoid drug abuse.

Gao Qing from Rich Mark Mine Zimbabwe (left) and Manjuan Li, Sinopec Lubricant (right) with Teen Resuce Mission Director Abraham Mutukwa (centre)

The event also featured a free health check-up conducted by the Chinese Medical Team in Zimbabwe, further solidifying the embassy’s commitment to supporting the local community.