Judith Buzuzi Elected President of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute

Accomplished consultant in agriculture, insurance, and governance Judith Buzuzi has been elected as the president of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in her extensive career.

Buzuzi, who was previously one of the institute’s two vice-presidents, will lead the organization for the next two years, succeeding Jonathan Dube.

In her new role, Buzuzi is poised to leverage her vast experience across both the private and public sectors. She has a rich history of leadership roles in business, agriculture, and insurance.

Reflecting on her election, Buzuzi expressed both honor and a sense of responsibility.

“It is the only chartered governance institute in Zimbabwe, having been established in Zimbabwe by an Act of Parliament, and is a division of the global Chartered Governance Institute, which is recognized as the leading governance institute worldwide,” Buzuzi said.

She highlighted the institute’s pivotal role in shaping governance and accountancy professionals, as well as its contribution to thought leadership in both the public and private sectors.

“The institute has been critical and pivotal in not only shaping governance and accountancy professionals but also in contributing to thought leadership in both the public and private sector in Zimbabwe. The global institute is also well known for thought leadership in governance,” she said

Buzuzi underscored the institute’s contributions to national policy and development goals, including Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

“We contribute to policy through contributions to the national budget and statutory instruments that affect governance and have collaborated with other institutions in working towards the implementation of national blueprints and goals such as Vision 2030,” she added.

Under her leadership, Buzuzi plans to focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognizing their crucial role in the country’s economy.

She has adopted the theme “Building transformative SME governance for inclusive sustained economic growth and development” for her tenure.

Buzuzi’s career trajectory is impressive. She was one of the first women Agricultural Extension and Technical Officers and a Ciba-Geigy Agronomist in the 1980s.

Her career includes leadership roles at the Agricultural Finance Company, Zimnat Lion Insurance Company, Botswana Insurance Company, and others.

She also served as a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Land Commission from 2016 to 2021. Since 2007, she has been providing consultancy services in agriculture, insurance, and governance.

Buzuzi holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Management from the University of Derby (UK) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Zimbabwe.

She is a Chartered Governance Professional and an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK).

Alongside Buzuzi, Ms. Lifneth Moyo was re-elected as vice-president of the institute, continuing her nearly three-decade-long career in finance and entrepreneurship development.

Nyaradzo Funeral Group finance director Tendayi Kanjanda, with 35 years of experience in insurance and pensions, was elected as the other vice-president.

Moyo’s experience spans over 29 years, including significant roles at Empretec Zimbabwe and the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB).

Kanjanda, who holds a Master of Business Administration (Financial Services) degree from the University of Zimbabwe, brings a wealth of knowledge from his time at organizations such as Old Mutual, Fidelity Life, and the Mining Industry Pension Fund.

