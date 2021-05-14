CIO Officer Nabbed Over OR Tambo Gold Saga

A Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) officer has appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi charged with contravening section 182 of the Customs and Excise Act, smuggling and criminal abuse of office.

The accused, Chamakandiona Nyahunda alias Vincent Moyo (36) is being accused of smuggling 23 pieces of gold which was later found at the OR Tambo Airport in South Africa early this week.

The state alleges that on 8 May 14, 2021, Nyahunda was on duty at RGM Airport, Harare attached to the Aviation Ground Services.

His duty was to inspect and clear goods at the airport.

On the same date the accused entered the departure terminal wearing a jacket and a trousers whose pockets were visibly laden with heavy objects.

Instead of going the authorized entry route, he avoided the scans and metal detectors fixed at the strategy points and proceeded through the arrival terminal which is not allowed to be used at all when getting into the airport.

It is further said that on the same date, his accomplice, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire who is still at large arrived at the airport driving a Ford Ranger and disembarked before an unidentified person who was with him in the car took charge and drove off the airport.

Masinire was carrying a light bag and went through the clearance procedures and proceeded to duty free airport waiting area to board a South African flight.

It is the state’s case that Masinire went into the smoking room at the waiting area carrying light bag where the accused person joined him while carrying a black satchel that appeared heavy.

It is also said after about two hours, the accused person got out of the smoking room with his bag, now appearing lighter while Masinire also got out with his bag now heavy such that he used two hands to lift it.

However, Masinire was later arrested at the O.R Tambo airport in South Africa on the same date by the South African Police after being found in possession of 23 pieces of gold without export permit.

Investigations was done at the RGM airport leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Value of smuggled gold is ZWL$65 77 000.00 and nothing was recovered.