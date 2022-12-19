CSOs Raise Alarm Over Environmental Degradation In Mutare

The Zimbabwe Natural Resource Forum (ZNRF) and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) have called on the Parliament of Zimbabwe to exercise its oversight role, on regulating the management of the environment by ensuring that artisanal mining activities are stopped on Mutare River.

In September, the Government banned riverbed and alluvial mining activities to promote sustainable and orderly mining in the sector.

Addressing journalists in Harare last Friday, ZNRF spokesperson Itai Nhaitai said a Belarussian company and illegal miners have destroyed livelihoods in Manicaland.

“Riverbed and alluvial mining activities have continued unabated, with Zim-Gold mining (Belarusian Company) and over 4000 artisanal miners destroying the water body which served as a source of livelihood for many living along it.

“Riverbed mining is taking place from Premier Estate turn along Nyanga Road to Premier Estate, despite the existence of various governments with the administrative authority to enforce policies to regulate management of the environment and mining in Zimbabwe, there is ongoing riverbed mining by artisanal miners in the Mutare River. The course of Mutare River has been destroyed, as both Zim-Gold and artisanal miners have created compounds to block or divert the flow of water to allow mining, in turn affecting livelihoods of the proximity settlements which rely on the river,” said Nhaitai.

Whilst commending the ban by the Government, ZNRG and CNRG implored Parliament to ensure accountability within government departments.

“The 8th of September 2020 decision by the Cabinet of Zimbabwe to ban river bed and alluvial mining on all rivers, except Save and Angwa Rivers is commendable and must be enforced by all responsible authorities.

“ZNRG and CNRG therefore call upon the Parliament of Zimbabwe to; exercise its oversight role, as enunciated in Section 119 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and hold the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development; Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality; and the Environmental Management Agency accountable and ensure the destruction to Mutare River is stopped.

“Ensure mining activities on the Mutare River are stopped, in line with the Cabinet decision of the 8th of September 2020. 3. To determine whether EMA is properly discharging its duties in the monitoring of environmental management compliance along Mutare River. To make an inquiry on the ongoing mining activities and determine the impact they are having on the environment and the community of Premier Estate,” said Nhaitai.

