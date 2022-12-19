Mnangagwa ,Chamisa Lead Calls For Peaceful Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa have joined hands to dismiss politically motivated violence ahead of the 2023 elections while encouraging the spirit of tolerance.

Zimbabwe’s elections have been among the most polarised in recent history, with physical attacks, intimidation, threats, and even murder taking place, with fears that the upcoming polls in 2023 might also be violent.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa being presented with the NGO of the Year Award sponsored by the Peace and Sport Forum.

Speaking to 263Chat after meeting six political leaders last week while presenting his organisation’s international award on peace, 4-H Director, John Muchenje said Mnangagwa and Chamisa among other political leaders called on the nation to do away with the culture of political violence which has claimed thousands of lives since Zimbabwe gained independence.

Muchenje said by speaking out, the leaders are complimenting efforts his organisation is doing to foster peace, particularly, among youths who are usually used as tools of political violence.

“We appreciate the Presidents of different political parties who have admired our work as an organisation in ensuring that we have a peaceful nation which tolerates others ahead of the 2023 elections. We had several meetings with presidents from six parties who are a part of the Youth For Peace project we are doing.

Senator Douglas Mwonzora rallied youths to be ambassadors of peace

“We met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and we explained to him the work we are doing, and he appreciated us. He encouraged us to keep on doing the interventions we are doing including speaking against drug abuse and engagement of youths, who are mainly used by political parties to instigate political violence,” Muchenje said.

He reported that Mnangagwa castigated violence saying it hampers development and drives away potential investors.

According to recent research, a total of 1,901 politically motivated cases have been recorded so far as calls for solutions to the deepening polarisation and political intolerance escalate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Muchenje further stated that he met with Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Colation for Change (CCC) who also emphasized the need for national cohesion in order to promote peace and tolerance.

Nelson Chamisa appreciates the peace award

“He (Chamisa) was pleased with our peace-building interventions and he said the country needs to be peaceful and discourage people who are leading violence. he also encouraged the nation to promote tolerance,” Muchenje said.

Muchenje said they also met MDC-T, LEAD, and FEEZ leaders whom he said spoke on issues to do with the inclusion of community members in community projects.

“FEEZ leader, Godfree Tsenengamu spoke about the need to infuse traditional leaders so that they act as ambassadors of peace in the communities they represent. LEAD president Linda Masarira spoke on the politics of non-hatred where she said there is a need to have other parties coming into the fold while doing away with the two main horses syndrome. So we are happy with the reception and appreciation we got from the parties,” he said.

LEAD President, Linda Masarira got a feel of the peace award.