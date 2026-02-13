Duo Jailed Over Fake Mobile Money Cash-Out Scam

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two men have been sentenced to an effective nine months in prison by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for defrauding a mobile money agent of US$300 using fake cash-out message in the Gweru CBD.

According to court papers, Brian Potedzerai (45) and Thulani Dhlamini (30) approached the complainant at a mobile money shop and presented a fraudulent transaction confirmation leading the victim to handover the cash believing the message was genuine.

The victim later realised she had been defrauded while assisting another customer and immediately reported the matter, prompting investigations that led to the duo’s arrest after they were identified on CCTV footage.

The court initially sentenced the pair to 16 months imprisonment but three months were suspended for five years while a further four months were suspended on condition that they restitute the complainant.

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) warned that technological advancements and the growing use of mobile money platforms have contributed to an increase in fraud-related offences urging members of the public to remain vigilant when conducting electronic financial transactions.