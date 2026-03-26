Government Warns of Digital Misinformation Threat

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda has called for urgent reforms to the country’s media regulation framework warning that existing systems are struggling to keep pace with the rapid expansion of digital platforms.

Speaking at the Broadcasting Evolution Zimbabwe Conference, Soda said gaps in current regulations are allowing misinformation and disinformation to spread, undermining public trust and accountability.

“The regulatory response must be adaptive rather than restrictive, collaborative rather than purely prescriptive, and forward-looking rather than reactive,” he said.

He noted that the rise of online broadcasting and mobile news consumption has transformed how information is produced and shared with content now crossing borders instantly.

“We are witnessing the rapid spread of misinformation, disinformation, manipulated media and deepfakes all of which threaten public trust, social stability and democratic discourse,” he said.

Soda warned that the pressure to publish quickly is often compromising journalistic standards such as accuracy and verification.

To address this, he called for stronger ethical standards across both traditional and digital media platforms emphasising that core principles of journalism must remain intact despite technological changes.

The minister said Zimbabwe should move beyond relying solely on statutory regulation, advocating for a co-regulation model involving government, industry players and digital platforms.

“I encourage the broadcasting and digital media industry to actively participate in developing ethical codes and transparent content governance systems,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence in media warning of risks such as algorithmic bias, intellectual property violations and the manipulation of information.

Officials say clear ethical guidelines will be needed to ensure transparency in how AI-generated content is created and distributed.

Meanwhile, the acting chief executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Engineer Matthias Chakanyuka said there was still limited clarity around online broadcasting and content governance urging greater promotion of local content.

The government says reforms will also align with the country’s development agenda, National Development Strategy 2 which seeks to harness digital media for job creation, innovation and cultural promotion.