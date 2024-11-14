Govt Promises Swift Renovations at National Sports Stadium Amid Growing Concerns

Some Members of Parliament have expressed concern over Government’s commitment to renovating the National Sports Stadium with deputy minister Deputy Minister of Sport, Emily Yesaya assuring that her ministry is working tirelessly to modernise the stadium.

Addressing Parliament yesterday following a question from Mazowe North legislator Tsungai Makumbe who had asked the government’s commitment to renovating the stadium, Yesaya said the Ministry is moving forward with essential upgrades.

“The Ministry is working tirelessly to renovate the National Sports Stadium so that it can host our matches. As a Ministry, we bought 30,000 bucket seats, and as I speak, they are at the Beira Port being cleared,” Yesaya said

She said other completed upgrades, including water reticulation improvements at the stadium, and assured legislators that the Ministry would update Parliament on the project’s progress.

“I want to promise that our soccer matches will be played here in a short space of time,” Yesaya said, though she stopped short of committing to a completion date.

Another legislator Innocent Zvaipa (Zengeza West MP) expressed concern that the 30,000 seats would only cover part of the 65,000-seat stadium’s capacity.

“Minister, there are 30,000 bucket seats which are coming in a stadium with a capacity of 65,000,” the legislator said, asking about plans for the remaining seating.

“When are they coming? Are they already in the country, or are they yet to be purchased?”

Yesaya clarified that the 30,000 seats are the first in a larger order.

“The 30,000 seats are the first consignment. There is a total number of 60,000, and the rest are coming; they have been paid for.” Yesaya said

Makumbe pressed further, expressing frustration with delays. “When can we expect our team to play in our local stadium? It pains us to see our soccer team playing in another country as if we are poor.”

Yesaya acknowledged the public’s frustration and reiterated the Ministry’s intent to complete the renovations as quickly as possible.

“We desire that the good work of renovating the National Sports Stadium should be done as soon as possible so we can support our national warriors playing locally,” she said, while also cautioning that some aspects of the project were “beyond our control.”

The national football teams have had to play their home games away from home after the facility together with other Stadiums were banned by FIFA and CAF after it failing a series of inspections.

