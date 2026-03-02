Harare Lawyer Jivas Mudimu Appointed Manager of Music Star Hwindi President

Prominent Harare lawyer and entertainment promoter Jivas Mudimu has been appointed manager of music star Hwindi President, marking a significant development in the artist’s career.

The two formalised the agreement over the weekend, with Mudimu expected to assume his new role immediately.

Hwindi President commands a substantial following both in Zimbabwe and abroad, with several of his songs surpassing one million views across digital platforms. Known for blending dancehall with elements of reggae, his music resonates with diverse audiences, drawing on themes that reflect the day-to-day experiences of ordinary people.

Industry observers say the appointment signals a strategic shift aimed at strengthening the musician’s brand and expanding his footprint beyond the local market.

Mudimu, who also owns Jidim Night Clubs in Rukanda and Makaha-Mtondo in Mutoko, has been active in promoting live entertainment in the area. The venues have hosted several artistes over the years, including Hwindi President, who recently performed at a Valentine’s Day show.

Confirming the development, Mudimu said the partnership is focused on professionalising and scaling the artist’s operations.

“Yes, I have been engaged by Hwindi President and we agreed that I will be managing his music affairs. Promoters who have worked with him know that he is humble and professional. We are now taking his brand to another level,” he said.

Mudimu added that the musician’s broad appeal presents opportunities for growth.

“Hwindi President is loved by many people and we will work hard to ensure that his brand grows further,” he said.

Hwindi President said his decision was informed by previous working relations with Mudimu.

“We have performed at his nightclubs in Mutoko and I was impressed by his level of professionalism and experience in the music industry. With him, our brand is transforming to a better position,” he said.

The artist also revealed that he is preparing to release a new album, which will be launched under the new management.