Rights Group Raises Alarm Over Proposal to Scrap Gender Commission

Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) has expressed concern over proposed constitutional reforms that could see the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), warning the move may weaken protections for women’s rights in the country.

The organisation was responding to the gazetting of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 3 Bill on 10 February 2026 which proposes a number of governance reforms affecting constitutional institutions.

While acknowledging that the Bill addresses several national issues, WLSA said Clauses 18 and 19 which seek to transfer the mandate of the Gender Commission to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) raise “serious constitutional and human rights concerns”.

The ZGC was established under Section 246 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution as one of the independent Chapter 12 commissions tasked with promoting gender equality and monitoring state compliance with women’s rights obligations.

In a statement, WLSA described the commission as a critical institution safeguarding progress made by the women’s movement.

“A dedicated oversight body for gender equality is not a luxury; it is a constitutional necessity,” the organisation said.

It warned that dissolving the commission would “strike at the heart of Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework” and risk eroding institutional protections that support women and girls facing discrimination.

According to WLSA, transferring the commission’s responsibilities to the Human Rights Commission which already carries a broad national mandate could dilute attention given to gender justice.

“Gender inequality is structural, systemic and deeply embedded in social, cultural, political and economic relations. Addressing such discrimination requires institutional specialisation and dedicated accountability mechanisms,” the organisation said.

The group said the Gender Commission has served as an important complaints platform for victims of gender discrimination and a monitor of compliance with equality laws.

Its removal, WLSA argued, could create a protection gap for vulnerable groups seeking redress.

“The proposed dissolution is a retrogressive step in the protection and promotion of women’s rights and undermines the spirit and letter of the Constitution,” the statement added.

WLSA also cautioned that the proposed changes could place Zimbabwe at odds with regional and international commitments including the Maputo Protocol, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development all of which require states to maintain institutional mechanisms advancing gender equality.

The organisation has called on Parliament to carefully review the contested clauses before adopting the amendment.

It further urged the government to respect constitutional provisions governing independent commissions and where necessary, subject major structural constitutional changes to a national referendum.

The proposed reforms are expected to generate debate as lawmakers consider the future of institutions designed to uphold equality and democratic accountability in Zimbabwe.