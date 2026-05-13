Chipinge South MP Assures Residents



Legislator Clifford Hlatywayo has moved to assure residents of Chipinge South that water discharged from Green Fuel poses no danger to crops, livestock or surrounding communities dismissing reports linking the company’s waste water to animal deaths in the area.

Speaking after engagements with communities in wards 26, 28 and 29, Hlatywayo said investigations conducted by local leaders and residents found no evidence of environmental hazards allegedly caused by dunder water flowing into the Musvasvi River.

“There were reports in the media that animals died due to water deposited in Musvasvi River by Green Fuel. These reports are not true and have caused unwarranted panic among the citizens of Chipinge South,” said Hlatywayo.

The legislator said the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has been conducting regular tests on emissions and waste discharge from the ethanol producer to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

According to Hlatywayo, community leaders undertook a survey in areas said to have been affected and discovered that residents were in fact using the water productively for irrigation.

“As leaders within our communities, we carried out a survey in the said affected areas in wards 26, 28 and 29 of Chipinge South. Nothing of that said hazard was found or reported by residents,” he said.

“In fact, nearby communities are using the water to irrigate crops including madhumbe, maize, sugarcane and vegetables among others. This shows that the community is benefiting from this water.”

The remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over industrial waste management and environmental protection in farming communities surrounding major agro-industrial projects.

Hlatywayo said his office would continue engaging Environmental Management Agency to ensure residents receive regular updates and feedback on environmental issues affecting the district.

He also described Green Fuel as an important development partner in the community, citing several ongoing and planned initiatives involving the company.

“Green Fuel is our community partner and we have set out to work with it in a number of major projects in education, water and sanitation, health, environment, animal health, socio-economic empowerment, girl child rights, road infrastructure as well as community agricultural development,” he said.