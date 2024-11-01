Parents, Schools Partner with City of Harare in Glen View Cleanup Effort

Parents and schools together with City of Harare are spearheading a cleanup effort in Harare’s Glen View suburb, an area long plagued by pollution and recurrent cholera outbreaks to tackle the solid waste crisis in the capital.

In collaboration with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and local stakeholders, residents are mobilising volunteers to turn hazardous waste sites into safe spaces for children and families.

“We are mobilising widespread action to support Glen View to remove solid waste dumpsites. We want children at the centre of the story. Glen View is the epicentre of cholera outbreaks. The community has been forgotten. We’re looking to unite care in our communities to start here and make a positive impact to transform solid waste dumpsites into spaces where children can play — safely, and with dignity,” said Jenna Hutchings one of the coordinators

The cleanup campaign held today began by a visit on Wednesday, in Glen View 8, where local authorities, EMA officials, community members, and the project’s coordinators assessed the state of the neighborhood.

Observations highlighted critical levels of land, air, and water pollution, posing severe health risks to residents, especially children attending nearby schools.

Once the waste has been removed, the community and the multistakeholder team have a creative vision for reclaiming the affected land.

“We will plant sunflowers, which naturally remove toxins from the soil whilst being pretty. Then, once the area has had a little time, we will replace them with child-friendly spaces to create value where the dumps originally were,” she said

Hutchings believes the plan will only be successful with “collective action for composting, recycling, better timetabling for waste services by COH, air pollution monitors, water conservation and wetland protection as well as tree planting.”

Glen View has historically faced…due to a highly dense urban population, insustainable and insufficient waste collection services and a lack of community resources.

The campaign aims to change that narrative, and the plan represents a multi-faceted approach combining environmental restoration with community development.

Councillor Charles Chidhagu and the District Officer Kuda Mupingashato also took part in the clean up exercise.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

