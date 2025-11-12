Harare’s Prepaid Water Meters Set to Halve Bills in Major Cost-Cutting Drive

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Harare residents could soon see their household water bills slashed by half under the new prepaid metering system, city and government officials have announced.

The move, they say will help curb water wastage, cut losses and make supplies more reliable in areas that have struggled with dry taps for years.

Speaking during a tour of Helcraw Water facilities organised by the Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations of Residents Trust (ZNOART), Helcraw Group chairperson Farai Jere said the prepaid system had already shown promising results in other towns.

“This programme will cut the water bill by half. Once prepaid meters are installed people stop leaving taps running, water pressure improves and even long-dry suburbs begin receiving water again.” Jere said.

He cited Karoi as an example where prepaid metering reportedly restored water to some areas for the first time since independence without expanding the town’s treatment capacity.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said the prepaid rollout forms part of the broader overhaul of Harare’s water infrastructure under the country’s Vision 2030 development plan.

“We want to work with every city and town until all water challenges are resolved.We began with Harare because it houses State House, Parliament, and the country’s key institutions. It represents what we aspire to be.” Garwe said

He added that the government had already procured 30 kilometres of new pipes and 40 service vehicles to support the programme which he described as essential to ensuring clean water for all.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume welcomed the initiative saying it would allow residents to pay only for what they use while improving access and reliability.

“This is one of the biggest investments in Harare’s water system in more than two decade.It will enhance pumping capacity, distribution networks, laboratories, and overall water quality, while reducing non-revenue water currently at 60 percent,” said Mafume

He said prepaid meters are crucial for managing the city’s limited resources responsibly.

“Water belongs to the President on behalf of the people. We are merely custodians. Prepaid metering ensures residents pay fairly and the resource is used sustainably,” he said.

The prepaid water project is part of a public-private partnership with Helcraw Water which includes replacing 500 kilometres of ageing pipelines, upgrading Morton Jaffray Water Works and boosting treatment capacity.

Phase one covering 200 kilometres is expected to be completed by April 2026.