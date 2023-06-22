Kasukuwere Demands Leadership Renewal

Independent presidential candidate and former Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has called for a renewal of leadership and a departure from the status quo in the country asserting that without addressing the political challenges, Zimbabwe’s economic woes cannot be resolved.

Kasukuwere formally announced his presidential bid recently and filed his nomination papers at the High Court through his lawyers yesterday.

Speaking during a press conference in South Africa, Kasukuwere highlighted the failure by the current administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fulfill its promises.

“The challenges of Zimbabwe are well known, and the major challenge, obviously, is the economic challenge that Zimbabwe faces, but you can’t resolve this challenge without also attending to the politics of Zimbabwe. You gonna get the politics right for you to have the economics right,” Kasukuwere said.

He criticized the entrenchment of corruption within the government, highlighting the alarming disparity between the wealth of individuals and the state.

What is at stake in the forthcoming coming election is a stuck choice between regeneration and elite capture of the State, its resources between mordenisation and regression to the past.

“Post 2017 November, together we all gave the new dispensation the leadership space to govern, to unite our people, to provide a new vision and direction for our great country. In his 2018 campaign Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to deliver health care for all the answer is failure. He promised to create jobs for the youth I am not sure if any one young person has been able to get employed in the past five years he failed.

“He promised to modernize the railway infrastructure up to this day we are actually seeing bouncers pulling the wagons meaning that we don’t have enough work for those railway system. If anything, we have seen the entrenchment of corruption, individuals getting richer than the state. The very basic responsibility that Mnangagwa had as President for the past five years was to improve the life of ordinary Zimbabweans again, he has failed,” he said.

Kasukuwere argued that President Mnangagwa’s failure to improve the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans was not only a missed opportunity but a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the citizens.

“This was not only a responsibility but an opportunity he missed not only for himself but for every Zimbabwean who trusted and gave him their sacred vote. It because of this failure by the current leader that I accepted the call to return to Zimbabwe by the people and stand as a Presidential candidate, this is what democracy is all about. It is a time to renew the leadership. In this renewal the leadership of our country, there must be a time where they must accept at 85 you must be thinking, not only thinking you must have accepted that I have done my part. The country must be saluting you to say well done, take a rest maybe play golf, visit your line children write books.” said Kasukuwere

