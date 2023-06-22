ZESN Dismisses Accusations of Involvement in Political Party Agent Training

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has firmly rejected the allegations made by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Finance Department, which claimed that ZESN is engaged in training political party agents for the upcoming August 23, 2023 elections.

In a recent statement, the ZANU-PF Finance Department accused ZESN, along with various other organizations and foreign governments, of providing a donation of $10 million to fund the training of political party agents. According to the department, such actions violate the Political Parties (Finance) Act, and Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa went on to assert that this funding is illegal.

ZESN, however, has strongly denied these allegations and has clarified that it does not offer training to political party agents nor has it received any donor funding for such purposes.

The organization has emphasized that its primary objective is to promote democratic elections in Zimbabwe by ensuring domestic oversight throughout the electoral process, from registration to polling day. In addition to advocating for electoral reforms and conducting voter education, ZESN also prepares comprehensive review reports on elections, which are submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other relevant stakeholders.

ZESN has also reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to Zimbabwe’s Constitutional provisions, the Electoral Act, and the ZEC Code of Conduct for Observers. It prides itself on maintaining independence and impartiality as a non-partisan entity.

“We categorically state that we neither finance nor provide training to any political party agents, as this falls outside our core responsibilities and objectives. Furthermore, we do not endorse or support any political party or candidate in Zimbabwe,” emphasized the electoral watchdog.

ZESN has also underscored its adherence to the SADC Principles and Guidelines on the Conduct of Democratic Elections and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, both of which Zimbabwe is a signatory to.

The organization further emphasized its unwavering dedication to fostering an environment conducive to credible and transparent electoral processes in Zimbabwe.

