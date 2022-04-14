Mai Titi Reveals Her Husband Risks Losing US Job Over Attending The Wedding

In a lengthy write up shared on Facebook, the comedienne posted a screenshot of an email that blocked her husband, Tinashe Maphosa’s bid to get off days for their wedding. Regardless, an adamant Maphosa would not let anything get in the way of their happiness as he flew back and made it home for their picturesque wedding ceremony.

Media personality, Mai Titi’s husband may lose his job for attending the couple’s much anticipated wedding that took place over the weekend in Harare.

My husband called me panicking but I told him if this wedding is meant to be it will be , that same week I became very ill and got admitted in the hospital.

I told him we can postpone to whenever your bosses allow you to return home , he kept telling me we will wed on the day we chose to wed .

The stress,

The pressure

What will people say ?especially those who never wished us well ? All that was running through my mind .

A couple of days after my husband called and said I’m off to the Airport see you soon

The Moral of this story is …This relationship has been fought , this marriage has been fought and this wedding has been fought but above all this, as my husband had said and always say , Greater is the one who is in us than the one who is in the world. God is able and were we end is were he starts from .

When things are seeming as if they are going the opposite direction leave them to God , he will redirect your situation to the right path.