Maker Space Innovation In Bulawayo: How Government, UN Women And ILO Are Empowering Women To Revive The Textile Industry In Zimbabwe

Last month, the Government, together with the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), launched the Maker Space Innovation for Women in the Textile Industry in Bulawayo, which is contributing to the revival of the textile industry in Bulawayo, and ultimately, in Zimbabwe.

The centre supports and amplifies the capacity of women-led textile businesses in Bulawayo.

The Maker-Space Innovation is the brainchild of UN Women Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Women Affairs Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development. It “helps to catalyse the development and performance of women-owned enterprises within a specific industry or value chain.”

UN Women Zimbabwe provided 12 state-of-the-art high-end machinery while ILO supported refurbishing the Bulawayo SME Centre.

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda beamed:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for partnering with Maker Space to demonstrate the strategic role that women play in economic development. The new Maker Space is a significant milestone in economically empowering women and improving their livelihoods. It is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to ensure that no woman and no place is left behind nationwide. The establishment of the Maker Space dovetails with the Government’s key policy framework, which includes Vision 2030, National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), women’s economic framework, the national gender policy and the ministry’s mandate to empower women.”

Read more: Empowering Women in Zimbabwean Politics: Breaking Barriers and Ending Violence

Maker Space Innovation for Women in the Textile Industry in Bulawayo [Photo: UN Women]

The Maker Space Innovation In Bulawayo As An Empowerment Tool Against Gender Inequality

The Maker Space Innovation is not just a hub but a tailored support system for female textile business owners in Bulawayo. It is designed to empower them to transform their economic fortunes and close the gender inequality gap in Zimbabwe.

UN Women notes that women disproportionately bear the brunt of poverty, discrimination and exploitation. The entity adds that because of gender discrimination, women face the heavy burden of unpaid care work, leaving them with little time to pursue economic opportunities.

The Maker Space is curbing gender inequality by providing training programmes, mentorship, and business support services for female tailors to create sustainable and successful enterprises.

At the launch of the Maker Space Innovation, UN Women Zimbabwe Country Director, Fatou Lo, said the centre aims to advance gender equality through women’s economic empowerment:

“Zimbabwe, like many other African nations, faces both challenges and opportunities. According to the Global Garment and Textile Industries Fact Sheet, 85% of garment makers are women. Yet, they often encounter barriers, limited access to specialised equipment, insufficient training, and gender-based discrimination that hinder their full participation and potential.

“This specialised facility is designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs in the textile industry. Here, they will find not only cutting-edge equipment but also a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and skill development,” she added.

Women At The Centre Of Reviving The Textile Industry In Zimbabwe

The Kohan Textile Journal reported that the textile industry in Zimbabwe is operating below capacity. As a result, imports are flooding the sector, and 95% of textiles are imported.

According to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency, in 2023, the textile and clothing industry’s production index decreased by 6.0% year over year.

Zimbabwean textile researchers found that the downturn has mostly been due to financing problems, the high costs of production, an influx of cheap textile imports, lack of export incentives and lack of training, among other issues.

The government realises that retooling and recapitalising the local textile industry will resuscitate the sector and allow it to contribute significantly to the country’s gross domestic product. China is the world’s largest exporter of textiles, with annual export revenues of USD 293.6 billion in 2023 and a yearly share of GDP of 8.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development noted that business owners in the textile industry are struggling to retool because they lack access to specialised machines. These hurdles in the textile sector are more pronounced for women textile startups.

Maker Space Innovation for Women in the Textile Industry in Bulawayo [Photo: UN Women]

The Maker Space Innovation places women at the centre of the textile industry revival in Zimbabwe. Its 12 advanced machines for superior finishing embroidery, button fixing, and overlocking will lower the time female tailors take to produce fabrics and apparel and improve the quality of the final product, enhancing profitability. UN Women Zimbabwe said the centre will support 1000 women tailors and designers yearly.

Lo explained the role of the Maker Space Innovation,

“By bridging gaps in equipment access, the facility empowers women to actively engage in the value chain. Their timely output production will contribute to the industry’s competitiveness and growth.”

ILO Director for Zimbabwe and Namibia, Philile Masuku, spoke of the Maker Space Innovation:

“This makers-based innovation should be used as a catalyst for the creation of more and larger jobs and sustainable livelihoods, especially for women who usually lack the capital to retool due to a plethora of socio-economic challenges and the impact of business shocks, including the lingering effects of the 2019 COVID pandemic.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

