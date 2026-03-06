Mutare Man Jailed 20 Years for Car Theft and Violent Robbery

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 24-year-old Mutare man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of theft of a motor vehicle and another count of robbery.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Devine Humure was convicted by the Mutare Regional Magistrates’ Court after finding him guilty on a series of committed crimes.

“The victim had left his Honda Fit motor vehicle idling when the offender took advantage and drove the vehicle away,” the authority said.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred on October 26, 2025 in the Dangamvura area of Mutare.

The court heard that on December 30, 2025, the offender and his accomplice who is still at large hired a taxi to the Beira Corridor in Mutare.

“Upon arrival, they assaulted the victim, striking him three times on the head before pushing him out of the vehicle. They drove away from the scene,” the NPAZ said.

Police later tracked the stolen vehicle after Humure was intercepted at a police roadblock on January 5, 2026.

“He was requested to produce his license but fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind,” the prosecution authority said.

Later that month, on January 31, Humure was again stopped at a police roadblock in Beitbridge but fled once more, leaving the vehicle behind.

He was later arrested him at his home on February 24, 2026.

The court sentenced Humure to 10 years imprisonment for each count.