Old Mutual Revamps Doctors’ Call Rooms at Sally Mugabe Pediatric Hospital

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has refurbished doctors’ call rooms at Sally Mugabe Pediatric Hospital providing much-needed comfort and relief for resident doctors who often work long and exhausting shifts.

The initiative was prompted by a 2023 appeal from the Rotary Club of Harare West, which sought Old Mutual’s support to renovate the hospital’s outdated doctors’ facilities.

The collaboration between the private sector and civic organisations, both parties said demonstrates the power of partnerships in strengthening community infrastructure.

Speaking during the handover, Old Mutual’s Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive Lillian Mbayiwa said the project aimed to recognise and support the people who make healing possible.

“Too often, we focus entirely on patients their care, comfort, and recovery —and forget the well-being of those who make that care possible. Our doctors and healthcare teams work tirelessly, and they, too, need spaces that allow them to rest and recharge. Once we conducted our needs assessment, we knew we wanted to do more,” Mbayiwa said.

She added “Doctors told us the refurbishment is a game changer. Some even said they wished they could relive their residency days just to enjoy this level of comfort.”

Rotary Club of Harare West president, Professor Felicity Gumbo described the renovations as a small but meaningful gesture that will make a real difference for doctors working under immense pressure.

“This hospital is extremely busy, often seeing over a hundred children a day during the peak season. Our junior doctors and interns rotate through pediatrics every few months and fatigue is a real challenge. Having a comfortable resting space motivates them and reminds them that their work is valued,” Prof. Gumbo said

Sally Mugabe Hospital Clinical Director, Dr Harunavamwe Chifamba thanked Old Mutual, National Carpets and the Rotary Club for their support.

“This refurbishment will help our doctors unwind between shifts and maintain their energy levels. It’s an investment not just in our staff, but in the quality of care we can provide,” she said

Old Mutual said it remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector through initiatives that promote both patient welfare and the well-being of medical professionals.