Pakistan Clinch Historic Series Win Over Australia in Perth

Pakistan sealed a historic 2-1 series victory against Australia, securing their first away ODI series win in 22 years with an emphatic eight-wicket triumph at Optus Stadium, Perth.

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to field, and their bowlers delivered a commanding performance. Australia struggled from the outset, with openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser facing a disciplined Pakistani pace attack. Naseem Shah struck early, removing Fraser in the fourth over with the score at 20-1. Shaheen Afridi soon joined the party, dismissing Aaron Hardie in the sixth over, reducing the hosts to 36-2.

The collapse continued as Australia were bundled out for just 140 in 31.5 overs. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30 off 41 balls, but his efforts were in vain as Pakistan’s bowlers dominated. Shaheen Afridi led the charge, claiming 3-32 in 8.5 overs, while Naseem Shah also impressed with figures of 3-36 in his nine-over spell. Haris Rauf chipped in with two wickets to complete a clinical bowling display.

Chasing a modest target of 141, Pakistan’s young openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique laid a solid foundation. Ayub top-scored with a composed 42 off 52 balls, while Shafique contributed 37 runs. Their 67-run opening stand set the tone before skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel guided the team home in just 26.5 overs.

Haris Rauf was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series after a stellar performance across the three games, taking 10 wickets in total. Speaking after the match, Rizwan lauded his team’s all-round display:

“It’s a special moment for us. We exceeded expectations and made our country proud. Everyone contributed, and it was a complete team performance.”

Australia’s captain Josh Inglis expressed disappointment with his side’s batting:

“We didn’t put enough runs on the board. Credit to Pakistan for their discipline with the ball and bat.”

