Residents Petition for Local High School, Urge Norton Town Council to Allocate Land

The Kingsdale Residents Association has submitted a formal petition to the Norton Town Council, seeking the allocation of land for the construction of a new high school.

The petition, presented by the association’s chairman, highlights the critical need for a local high school in Kingsdale, a growing area within Norton.

The lack of nearby secondary education options has led to increasing concerns over the safety and accessibility of education for the community’s youth.

Currently, students in Kingsdale travel considerable distances to reach the nearest high schools, adding both logistical challenges and financial strain for families.

“This daily commute not only affects students’ well-being but also poses potential safety risks,” reads the petition.

The proposed solution, as outlined in the petition, would involve Norton Member of Parliament, Hon. Richard Tsvangirayi, who has pledged to oversee the construction of the new high school on behalf of the Kingsdale community.

Once completed facility would then be handed over to the Norton Town Council to be managed and maintained as a public school, accessible to Kingsdale residents and neighboring areas.

The collaboration, according to the Kingsdale Residents Association, promises a sustainable educational resource for current and future generations.

“The establishment of a high school in Kingsdale would bring numerous benefits to our community, from reducing travel burdens to fostering a supportive learning environment closer to home,” said the chairman of the Kingsdale Residents Association, Luckmore Chimina

To bring the project to fruition, the association has requested that the Norton Town Council to among other issues identify and allocate suitable land within Kingsdale or nearby for the school’s construction.

Expedite necessary approvals to allow for timely planning and development and to collaborate with Hon. Richard Tsvangirayi and community leaders to ensure regulatory compliance and successful project delivery.

Kingsdale’s residents see this as a crucial opportunity to address long-standing educational needs while also aligning with the Norton Town Council’s commitment to community development and educational advancement and by supporting the initiative, the council would be investing in an essential public resource with lasting impacts on the well-being and opportunities available to the region’s youth.

The petition calls for the council’s urgent and favorable consideration, with hopes that the project could soon begin transforming access to education in Kingsdale.

