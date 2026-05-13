Mbare Teen Jailed Over Cannabis Possession After Police Operation

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 19-year-old man from Harare has been sentenced to an effective six months in prison after being found guilty of possessing cannabis during a police anti-drug operation in Mbare.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Lameck Hatikundwi was convicted by the Mbare Magistrates’ Court after police recovered 41 rolls of cannabis locally known as mbanje from his pockets.

The court heard that on 8 May 2026, police officers carrying out an anti-drug raid in Mbare acted on information linking Hatikundwi to suspected drug dealing near the corner of Nyazika and Daniel Street, close to Stodart Complex.

Officers reportedly approached the teenager, identified themselves and searched him.

“During the search, police recovered 41 prepared rods of cannabis (mbanje) concealed in the offender’s trouser pockets,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the seized cannabis weighed about 0.50 grams and had an estimated street value of US$41.

The drugs were later presented in court as evidence.

Hatikundwi was initially sentenced to eight months in prison.

However, two months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour leaving him with an effective six-month jail term.