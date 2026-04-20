Ndarama Launches No-Crypto Asset-to-Cash Platform

Financial technology company, Ndarama is set to launch a platform this week that allows users to turn digital representations of real-world assets into cash without using cryptocurrency wallets.

Ndarama, which is operating within the regulatory sandbox of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe says its system enables customers to access US dollar liquidity through mobile money services such as EcoCash and OneMoney or via bank transfer.

The company describes the platform as the first of its kind globally combining blockchain technology with traditional financial systems while keeping cryptocurrency processes hidden from users.

“We built financial infrastructure that quietly uses blockchain in the background, while delivering real-world outcomes through systems people already trust,” said Ndarama founder John-Paul Matenga.

The service allows users to invest from as little as one US dollar in tokenised assets which can then be used as collateral to access loans in cash.

The funds are disbursed directly through mobile money platforms avoiding the need for crypto wallets or digital currencies.

Unlike many decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms which operate within cryptocurrency ecosystems and issue loans in digital tokens, Ndarama provides loans in fiat currency under regulatory oversight.

The company says the rollout will happen in phases starting with a limited number of users as it scales operations under supervision.

Ndarama’s model is aimed at broadening access to financial services particularly for people who are often excluded from traditional lending systems, such as informal workers, students and small businesses.

By lowering the minimum investment threshold and using widely adopted mobile money channels, the platform seeks to expand participation in asset-backed finance.

Zimbabwe has been exploring the role of digital assets and financial innovation in improving inclusion and Ndarama’s launch offers an early example of how blockchain technology could be applied in a regulated, real-world setting.