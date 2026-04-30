“Housing Must Drive Growth, Not Follow It” – Minister Mavima

Housing and Social Amenities Minister, Prof Paul Mavima has called for the country’s housing sector to become a major engine of economic transformation saying construction must no longer be seen merely as a reflection of growth in other sectors.

Speaking at the inaugural high-level Housing and Social Amenities Stakeholders Dinner in Harare, Prof Mavima said supporting local manufacturers of building materials such as cement, bricks and tiles would reduce costs, create jobs and stimulate industrial growth.

“By supporting local industries that produce cement, bricks, tiles and other construction aggregates and materials, we reduce costs, we create jobs and we stimulate economic growth while ensuring housing projects remain affordable. We can make the housing sector a driver of economic growth through supporting our local production lines,” he said.

The minister said the country’s rising population and increasing exposure to environmental risks made it urgent for the country to adopt smarter and more sustainable construction methods.

“It is important that we promote smart and green building solutions as we build. We must also look into the future, incorporating environmentally sustainable and inclusive designs, renewable or smart energy and climate resilient construction, which will ensure that our housing stock is not only modern, but also sustainable,” he said.

Prof Mavima also highlighted the government’s plans to formalise informal settlements saying this had created a viable market for developers and financial institutions.

He said under the user pay principle, government would provide land and utilities while beneficiaries would contribute towards infrastructure costs.

The Minister identified settlements such as Hopley and Caledonia in Harare as areas requiring urgent development with proper roads, water and sanitation systems.

“We really need to move as fast as possible and get take-outs from the financial institutions, from the developers, who can help government,” he said.

Prof Mavima said collaboration would be essential if Zimbabwe was to meet the goals of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“We cannot do it alone as government. We need the private sector to invest and to innovate. We need financial institutions to provide accessible housing finance,” he said.

He added that housing should become a direct contributor to national prosperity.

“It shouldn’t be just an indicator of the growth that is taking place elsewhere. It should itself be a driver of economic growth and transformation.”

The minister implored stakeholders to work closely with his ministry, promising an open-door policy for new ideas and reforms.

“The theme Building Together is not just a slogan. It is a call to action,” he said