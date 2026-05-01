InnBucks Scraps KaOne Monthly Fee in Shift Toward Pay-As-You-Use Model

InnBucks has removed its KaOne monthly subscription fee following sustained customer dissatisfaction, marking a notable shift in Zimbabwe’s digital financial services sector.

The fintech platform confirmed that, effective 1 May, users will no longer be required to pay a fixed monthly charge to maintain access to their wallets. Instead, customers will transition to a pay-as-you-transact model, incurring charges only when they actively use the service.

The decision follows months of complaints from users who described the subscription fee as inflexible, particularly for those who use the platform intermittently.

Many customers argued that the model effectively penalised them for simply keeping their accounts active, regardless of usage.

By eliminating the fee, InnBucks appears to be responding directly to this feedback, adopting a pricing structure that better reflects the financial habits of many Zimbabweans, who often rely on digital wallets for occasional, everyday transactions.

Industry observers note that the move is significant in a competitive market where service providers do not always adjust pricing models in response to customer concerns. Instead of maintaining a predictable revenue stream from subscriptions, I

nnBucks has opted to prioritise accessibility and user adoption.The change is expected to make the platform more appealing for routine transactions such as purchasing airtime, buying electricity tokens, sending remittances, and making small payments.

Without the burden of a standing monthly fee, users may find it easier to engage with the service as needed.

The revised structure also simplifies the platform’s pricing, removing the complexity associated with subscription-based access and replacing it with a straightforward usage-based approach.

As digital wallets continue to play a central role in Zimbabwe’s economy, affordability and transparency remain key considerations for consumers.

InnBucks’ decision may signal a broader shift in how financial technology firms balance revenue generation with customer expectations.

Market response in the coming weeks will likely determine whether the move strengthens user trust and engagement, but early indications suggest the change has been positively received.