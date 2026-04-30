Zim Eyes Benin’s Model to Transform Youth Skills and Agriculture

By Meshia Mambo

Zimbabwe is stepping up efforts to transform youth empowerment and vocational training with a high-level delegation visiting Benin to study one of Africa’s most successful development models.

Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Kudakwashe Mpamhanga led the delegation to Cotonou for a working visit to the Songhai Centre — widely recognised as a leading hub for integrated youth skills development and sustainable agriculture.

The delegation included Permanent Secretary Solomon Mhlanga, Deputy Director Mudhunguyu, Commissioner Tirivavi from Public Works and Billy Mwiimbi of the World Food Programme.

The visit is part of Zimbabwe’s broader push to align its youth and vocational training strategy with the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 through skills development and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the tour, Mpamhanga described the Songhai Centre as more than just an agricultural institution.

“It is a transformative ecosystem that shows what Africa can achieve through innovation and integrated development,” he said.

At the core of the visit was an in-depth look at how the centre combines vocational training, entrepreneurship, agro-industrialisation and environmental sustainability into one cohesive system.

The model also incorporates renewable energy, aquaculture, and waste recycling, creating a self-sustaining cycle of production.

Zimbabwe is now looking to adapt this approach across its Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) with plans already underway to formalise cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Mhlanga described the move as a major step toward revamping the country’s vocational education system.

“This marks the beginning of stronger collaboration, including exchange programmes, curriculum development and technical support for our youth and trainers,” he said.

Officials are also exploring partnerships with other African centres of excellence to strengthen knowledge-sharing and innovation across the continent.

A key proposal emerging from the visit is the establishment of agro-industrial hubs at VTCs across Zimbabwe.

These hubs would equip young people with practical skills in food production, renewable energy and sustainable business practices.

Mpamhanga emphasised that vocational centres must evolve beyond traditional classroom learning.

“They must become engines of economic transformation,” he said.

The Ministry also plans to integrate regenerative agriculture into training programmes, ensuring graduates are prepared to build climate-resilient and sustainable enterprises.

Mwiimbi highlighted the broader impact of such models noting their potential to tackle both unemployment and food insecurity.

“When young people are connected to sustainable food systems, we address hunger, environmental challenges, and economic resilience at the same time,” he said.

The visit also positions Zimbabwe as an active player in Africa’s sustainable development agenda with officials indicating that lessons from Benin will be adapted locally while also contributing to continental knowledge-sharing.

Mpamhanga highlighted the importance of investing in young people.

“Africa’s greatest resource is its youth. Equipping them with skills and innovation will drive lasting transformation,” he said.

The delegation is expected to return with a detailed action plan outlining how the Songhai model can be implemented in Zimbabwe alongside proposals for curriculum reform and partnership frameworks.

The outcomes of the visit will be presented to Cabinet as part of the Ministry’s targets under the National Development Strategy which prioritises human capital development and increased access to vocational training.

With growing investment in training infrastructure, Zimbabwe is positioning its youth sector as a cornerstone of economic growth — anchored on skills, sustainability, and innovation.