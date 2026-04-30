Masarira Condemns Delay in Civil Servants’ Pay Rise

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Opposition Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) party has accused the government of failing to honour a promised salary increase for civil servants that was expected to begin in April 2026.

In a statement, LEAD president Linda Tsungirirai Masarira said the delay had deepened hardship for public sector workers already facing rising living costs, inflation and currency instability.

“The Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats notes with grave concern the Government’s failure to honour its March 2026 commitment to increase civil servants’ salaries effective April 2026,” she said.

Masarira described the move as “a clear act of negotiating in bad faith”, saying thousands of workers had expected relief.

“To promise relief and then fail to deliver it is not just irresponsible. It is cruel and not being considerate to the socioeconomic burdens civil servants continue to carry,” she said.

Teachers, nurses, administrative workers and other state employees have for years complained that wages have failed to keep pace with soaring prices and economic volatility.

The LEAD party said the government’s handling of the issue reflected wider governance problems and a disregard for workers’ rights.

“The Government’s continued failure to implement agreed salary adjustments reflects a broader systemic problem of poor governance, lack of accountability, and disregard for labour rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, particularly the right to fair and safe labour practices,” Masarira said.

She added that civil servants were entitled to transparency over salary negotiations.

“We must be clear, giving a salary increment to already underpaid civil servants is not a favour to workers. It is an obligation,” she said

The party called for the immediate implementation of the salary increase, payment of back pay from April 2026 and a clear salary review system linked to inflation and the cost of living.

Masarira also urged public sector workers to remain united in pressing for better conditions.

“We stand in full solidarity with all civil servants and call upon them to remain united in demanding justice, dignity, and fair compensation,” she said.