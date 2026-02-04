Prevail International Commences River Rehabilitation Pilot Project

By Lemuel Chekai

Prevail International has commenced a pioneering river rehabilitation pilot project along a five-kilometre stretch of the Muroodzi River, marking what experts say could be a defining moment for environmental restoration efforts in Zimbabwe.

The pilot project targets a section of the river that has been extensively degraded by years of artisanal and small-scale mining activities, which left behind severe siltation, riverbank collapse and disrupted water flow.

Environmental experts note that while river rehabilitation initiatives have been discussed and attempted in fragmented ways over the years, no large-scale, structured river rehabilitation project has previously been undertaken in Zimbabwe, placing the Prevail International initiative firmly in “make-or-break” territory for future environmental recovery programmes.

Despite the high stakes, early indications are encouraging. Officials from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) who assessed the ongoing works expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, citing visible improvements in river stabilisation measures and adherence to environmental best practices.

The pilot is expected to serve as a testing ground for methods that could later be replicated across other degraded river systems nationwide, particularly those affected by illegal and unregulated mining activities.

Environmental degradation caused by artisanal mining has become a growing national concern, with rivers, wetlands and water sources bearing the brunt of unsustainable extraction practices. Authorities have repeatedly stressed the urgent need for practical rehabilitation models that go beyond enforcement and address long-term restoration.

If successful, the Muroodzi River pilot project could provide a blueprint for future large-scale river rehabilitation efforts, demonstrating that damaged ecosystems can be restored through coordinated, technically sound interventions.