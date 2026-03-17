The Play Part at Millennium Heights Comes Alive

Millennium Heights continues to redefine modern living in Harare and the latest addition, the brand-new padel courts, perfectly embody WestProp’s “live, work, shop and play” philosophy.

The courts officially opened at the weekend with Westprop Holdings chief executive Ken Sharpe joining residents in playing padel.

Padel courts are specialized enclosed courts designed for padel, a fast-growing racket sport that blends tennis and squash. They are increasingly popular in “live, work, shop, and play” communities because they promote fitness, social interaction, and accessible recreation, making them ideal lifestyle amenities.

“These courts are more than just a sporting facility; they are a lifestyle statement. They bring together fitness, fun, and community, adding to the vibrant ecosystem that Millennium Heights is steadily building,” says Ken Sharpe – the brains behind the “Bring Dubai to Zimbabwe” mantra.

Sharpe said more sporting facilities that include a swimming pool, skating park, gym, a club house, tennis courts, cycle and walking track will be built.

“We are sticking by our promise. We want this and all our estates to be the models of luxury integrated lifestyle hubs” he said.

He said the company was introducing a laundry room for the convenience of residents who want their laundry done while they attend other businesses.

But the padel courts are only part of the story. Millennium Heights is evolving into a fully integrated urban hub consisting of the under-construction Radisson-managed apartments, promising world-class hospitality and residential luxury. These apartments will blend convenience with sophistication, offering residents the comfort of hotel-style living in a thriving neighborhood.

The introduction of the padel courts signals WestProp’s commitment to creating not just buildings, but lifestyles. Millennium Heights is becoming a symbol of modern Zimbabwean urban living, where every amenity is thoughtfully designed to enrich daily life.