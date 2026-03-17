Mozambique Boycotts London Energy Summit in Row Over ‘Exclusion of Black Professionals’

Mozambique’s oil and gas industry has withdrawn from the upcoming Africa Energies Summit in London citing concerns over alleged discrimination and a lack of inclusion of Black professionals.

The event, organised by Frontier Energy Network and scheduled for May in London has faced criticism from Mozambican industry leaders who argue it does not reflect the values of fairness and local participation shaping Africa’s energy sector.

The decision was announced by the Mozambique Energy Chamber whose president Florival Mucave said members would not attend.

“In 2026, this is not the behavior that we expect from anyone who uses the name Africa and our oil and gas sector. The behavior of Gayle Meikle and Daniel Davidson towards the hiring of Black professionals is something that many Mozambicans and Africans find offensive. Our members will not be going to London,” he said.

Industry representatives allege that the summit’s leadership has failed to address calls for greater transparency in hiring practices and workforce diversity. They claim repeated requests for diversity data and reforms have not been met.

The organisers have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Mozambique’s withdrawal is significant given the country’s growing influence in the global gas market.

It is home to some of Africa’s largest natural gas discoveries and is emerging as a key player in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

Major projects that had previously stalled are now regaining momentum. The TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project resumed activities in early 2026 following the lifting of force majeure with thousands of workers most of them Mozambican now back on site.

Meanwhile, the ExxonMobil-led Rovuma LNG project is moving towards a final investment decision while Eni continues to expand offshore operations after launching the Coral Sul floating LNG facility in 2022.

Mucave said the issue of local participation in the energy sector remains sensitive in Mozambique particularly following unrest in the country’s north that previously disrupted gas developments.

“Mozambique understands all too well what it means when citizens are not happy with the oil and gas sector. We saw a response with the uprising in the north that stalled major gas projects. Our country is experiencing big debates around local content and community involvement,” he said.

He added that, at a time when the country is working to expand opportunities for its citizens in the sector, exclusionary practices at international platforms send the wrong message.

“At a time when we are restarting mega gas projects and pushing for drilling and action from our politicians, the message about the oil industry should not be about regression on local content,” he said.

Mozambique’s energy leaders say the boycott is part of a broader push to ensure African professionals are fairly represented in global industry forums.

“Failure to maintain an oil and gas industry culture that fosters innovation, collaboration and inclusion in Africa will only disrupt gas operations… and adversely affect our industry as well as our future success both for Mozambicans and Africans,” Mucave said.